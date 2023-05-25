Díaz-Canel greets Cuban radio and TV system





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated today the staff of the country's radio and TV system on the 61st anniversary of the Instituto Cubano de Radiodifusión (ICR) and thanked them for maintaining such media active despite the blockade and the current shortages and difficulties.



Designed to direct and disseminate radio and TV broadcasts throughout the country, the ICR was established on May 24, 1962 and renamed Instituto Cubano de Radio y Televisión (ICRT) in 1975.



With the approval of Decree Law 41 on August 24, 2021, the ICRT gave way to the Institute of Information and Social Communication, entrusted with the implementation and management of the social communication policy of the State and the government with a view to dialogue, consensus and citizen participation.