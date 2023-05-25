Cuba approves Code of Ethics of cadres of the Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) The 6th Plenum of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CCPCC) evaluated and approved the Code of Ethics of the Cadres of the Cuban Revolution, which defines basic values such as patriotism, anti-imperialism, loyalty, honesty, honor, discipline, altruism, solidarity, professionalism, humanism, collaboration, probity, responsibility, transparency and austerity.



In presenting the draft for approval, the Deputy Comptroller General of the Republic, Mirian Barban, recalled that the Strategy of the Cadres Policy approved at the 8th Party Congress demanded the updating of the Code of Ethics of the Cadres of the Cuban State, tasked to an ad hoc Working Group.



“Given its profound political and ideological content, this Code was to be approved at the highest levels of the Party and implemented by political, mass and social organizations,” she remarked. “The consultations leading up to its final version became an opportunity to reflect on aspects of cadre conduct that should be strengthened.”



The Code defines as cadres of the Cuban Revolution those who work professionally in political, mass and social organizations; leaders of State and Government bodies at all levels; the entities and institutions of socialist property of all the people, and the managers who represent the Cuban State in mixed capital enterprises.



The document builds on the Theses and Resolutions of the 1st Party Congress, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro’s Concept of Revolution and Army General Raúlo Castro’s and Che Guevara’s thoughts, as well as on precepts enshrined in the Constitution, the guiding documents of the 1st Conference, and the 8th Party Congress.



Among other aspects, its provisions refer to the honor and duty to defend the socialist Homeland and maintain an anti-imperialist stance, the willingness to be permanently and publicly accountable, the duty to respect the rights laid down in Articles 40 and 42 of the Constitution (which recognize human dignity and condemn discrimination) and to interact constantly with the people, and to strive to find solutions to the existing difficulties and problems using science, technology and innovation.



During the presentation of the Code of Ethics, attendees made reference to the revolutionary practice of those who have brought us this far and to the commitment to follow in their footsteps until the last consequences, namely José Martí and Fidel Castro.



CCPCC member Humberto Camilo Hernández, Head of the Department of Cadre Policy, announced that the country’s thousands of cadres will sign and embrace the Code of Ethics in July.