Cuba hosted youth meeting of the Sao Paulo Forum





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) The youth meeting of the Sao Paulo Forum (FSP) was held in this city as part of the celebrations of the General Council of the World Federation of Democratic Youth.



Topics such as the intensification of the blockade of Cuba and the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Nicaragua, as well as the ravages of far-right governments in the continent, were the subject of debate.

Mónica Valente, FSP executive secretary in Brazil, stressed the importance of the meeting of representatives from different nations to discuss current events in the region and to celebrate the recent electoral victories of the Brazilian President Lula da Silva and other Latin American leaders.



Mirthia Julia Brossard Oris, head of the International Relations Department of the National Committee of the Young Communist League, thanked the audience for their presence and reasserted Cuba's commitment to strive for a better world.



Wednesday’s Council program features the Solidarity Mission "Youth of the World Rise with Cuba" at the Latin American Medical School.