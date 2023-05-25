Turning grassroots Party cells into real combat units





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) The importance of turning the grassroots organizations of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) into true combat units whose actions and exacting supervision contribute to the effective fulfillment of the Guidelines of the Economic and Social Policy in Cuba was one of the issues highlighted at the 6th Plenum of the Central Committee of the PCC, along with the need to implement the concept of creative resistance promoted by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.



Emphasis was placed on the agility and efficiency demanded by the ongoing transformations and on the importance of making progress by deploying the country’s own effort and intelligence, beyond every effort to hold out against the current difficulties.



Also on the table of the meeting, attended by the members of the Political Bureau and the Central Committee, among other Party officials, were the evaluation of the draft Code of Ethics of the Cadres of the Revolution and the Call for the 2nd National Conference of the organization, to be held in October.