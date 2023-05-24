Havana to host 3rd Cuba-EU Joint Council





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla and the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for foreign affairs and security policy and vice president of the European Commission, Josep Borrell Fontelles, will chair the 3rd Joint Council between the two sides, to be held in Havana on Friday, May 26.



According to information from the Cuban foreign ministry, during the Joint Council, the status of the implementation of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement ( PDCA) signed on December 12, 2016 between Cuba and the EU and its member states, which began to be implemented provisionally on November 1, 2017, will be evaluated.



This agreement constitutes since then the regulatory framework of relations, establishing the basis for the development of stable, mutually beneficial and long-term links, on principles of mutual respect, reciprocity and equality, highlights the communication.



During his stay in Havana, Josep Borrell Fontelles will complete an extensive program, which will include meetings with authorities and representatives of various sectors of Cuban society.



He will also make visits to institutions where the results of the cooperation between Cuba and the EU can be appreciated and their potentialities identified, the statement announces.



Cuba established diplomatic relations with the European Community on September 29, 1988 and has full diplomatic ties with the 27 member states of that bloc.