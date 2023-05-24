Plenary session of the Cuban Communist Party calls for strengthening creative resistance





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) At the 6th Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), which is being held today at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, the political party called for strengthening the concept of creative resistance and seeking different and innovative solutions to problems.



This was stated by the PCC on Twitter, and detailed that the meeting is headed by the First Secretary of the Central Committee and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel.



According to the information, members of the Political Bureau and the Central Committee are present, in addition to guests such as the Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes Menendez, the Commander of the Rebel Army Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, and the Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment, Ricardo Cabrisas.



In the accounting report on the work of the Political Bureau since the 5th Plenary Session to date, the Secretary of the Central Committee Organization, Roberto Morales Ojeda, detailed that nine meetings were held during the period, addressing 48 issues, with 60 agreements.



The main issues dealt with were the economic, political and social situation of the country, the municipal and national elections of the People's Power, the measures to face the situation of the electric system, the sugar harvest, the state of the militancy and the attention to the Young Communist League (UJC by its Spanish acronym).



Morales Ojeda acknowledged that the National Elections process, whose results expressed a political victory of the Revolution, ratified the unity, continuity and confidence of the people in the Cuban democratic and socialist system.



The 6th Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the PCC will focus on the evaluation of the fulfillment of the Guidelines of the Economic and Social Policy of the Party and the Revolution.



Likewise, the evaluation of the draft of the Code of Ethics of the Cadres of the Revolution and the Call for the Second National Conference, to be held in October, will also be discussed.