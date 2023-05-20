Cuba Sets up Association of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities





Havana, May 19 (ACN) The setting up of the Cuban Association of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities is a dream come true, said Labor and Social Security Minister Marta Elena Feito.



On her Twitter account, the government official wrote that the Labor and Social Security Ministry is the institution linked to the new association, which constitutes a new step towards full social inclusion in Cuba.



An expert group in support of persons with intellectual disabilities was created in March 2013 with branches in different provinces as a first step prior to the setting up of the association.



The association aims at representing the rights of its members, support and guide their relatives in joint work with other Cuban institutions.



In July 2022, Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel met with members of physically challenged persons, the Death and the Blind associations and referred to the need for a legal framework to protect these communities and also set up an association for the intellectually challenged citizens in response to the people’s claim.