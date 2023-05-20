US Coast Guard Returns 27 Irregular Cuban Migrants





Havana, may 19 (ACN) The US Coast Guard Service returned 27 irregular Cuban migrants on Friday to the island’s western port of Orozco in Artemisa province, the Cuban Interior Ministry announced.



The group was made up of 23 men, 2 women and 2 minors. Three of them were submitted to investigation agencies for being presumed actors of serious crimes which were under probe before they made their illegal departure.



One of the migrants was on conditional freedom when he left the country, so he will be submitted to the corresponding court for the revocation of his condition.



With this operation, a total of 2 thousand 875 persons have been returned to Cuba this year.



Another 3 thousand 836 Cubans have been returned this year from countries of the region.



Cuba maintains its firm commitment to a safe, regular and orderly migration and reiterates its warning about the danger and risks entailed by illegal departures by sea and the involvement of minors in such actions.