Cuba mourns death of renowned intellectual Iroel Sánchez





HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel lamented the death at the age of 58 of the prominent journalist, political analyst, writer, editor and audiovisual producer Iroel Sánchez, whom he described as a devoted son of the Cuban Revolution and a tireless intellectual who made great and valuable contributions.



Born in September 1964, Iroel Sánchez Espinosa took on major responsibilities in the Federation of University Students and the Young Communist League, and was a spirited member of the Communist Party of Cuba.



He was director of the Abril Publishing House, president of the Cuban Book Institute, and one of the founders of the digital cultural journal La Jiribilla and of the Network of Intellectuals, Artists and Social Fighters In Defense of Humanity.



Mr. Sánchez was founder of the TV program Mesa Redonda, Cubadebate, Cuadrando la Caja and Con Filo, and was an active collaborator of the international TV channel Telesur and other audiovisual media.



A member of the Union of Cuban Journalists and the Union of Cuban Writers and Artists of Cuba, his outstanding work as a journalist, political analyst and activist on the Internet and digital social networks earned him the Felix Elmuza distinction and the Juan Gualberto Gomez Journalism Award.