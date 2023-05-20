Diaz-Canel continues check-up meetings in eastern Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel continued his meetings with various social sectors, this time in the province of Las Tunas, to review the actions taken in that region with a view to economic development.



According to the Presidency’s report on Twitter, local leaders, producers, peasants, teachers and specialists from different fields participate in the meeting to evaluate collectively the fulfillment of the commitments made in January.



Joining the President are Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Roberto Morales, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba.