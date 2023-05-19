Cuban top leaders continue review meetings in eastern Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) The assessment meetings conducted by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez to review the action taken to improve the country’s socioeconomic development continue today in the province of Holguín.



This is the thirteenth meeting of its kind held in Cuba since last week to check the fulfillment of the commitments made in January as a response to the current situation of the country and based mostly on steps to boost agricultural production.



In this respect, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero—who is taking part in this evaluation together with Díaz-Canel, Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, and VP Salvador Valdés—remarked that some progress has been made nationwide but the expected results have not yet been achieved in terms, for instance, of food production.