Cuban President voices support of duet Buena Fe



HAVANA, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez stated his support of the duet Buena Fe following recent acts of harassment against its members by counterrevolutionary individuals during a concert in Spain.

On his message, posted on Twitter, the president wrote “All of Cuba is with you” and quoted Cuban singer-songwriter Silvio Rodríguez’s verses: I will always have an enemy / With a wrinkled countenance / And more tired than me / Those who all along their shadow / Seek to tamper / With every revolution.

Buena Fe is making a tour of several Spanish cities, but some of their presentations have been suspended as a result of the pressure put and threats made by anti-Cuban groups, who accuse the musicians of complicity with the Cuban government.

