Diaz-Canel attends check-up meeting in Cuban western province





HAVANA, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) With the presence of Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, a meeting was held today in Mayabeque to check compliance with the commitments made by the province last January to face the country's economic situation.



Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban PM, and Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC are accompanying the President, reported Diario Mayabeque on Facebook.



Yuniasky Crespo Baquero, first secretary of the PCC Provincial Committee in Mayabeque, Governor Tamara Valido Benitez, as well as other provincial and local authorities are also participating in the exchange.



Diaz-Canel arrived in Mayabeque after concluding a visit to Matanzas this Friday morning.