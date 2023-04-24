Cuba's Council of State determines election of provincial governors





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 24 (ACN) Next Friday, May 28, the election of provincial governors and deputy governors will be held throughout Cuba, as stipulated by the Council of State, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and the Electoral Law.



A statement by the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), published on its website, specifies that provincial governors and deputy governors are elected by the delegates to the municipal assemblies of People's Power, at the proposal of the President of the Republic, for a 5-year term.



The President of the corresponding Municipal Electoral Council and the deputy appointed for that purpose by the Council of State preside over the voting, the statement concluded.



On April 19, at the Havana Convention Center, the 10th Legislature of the Cuban Parliament, made up of the 470 deputies elected on March 26 in the national elections, was constituted.