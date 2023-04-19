Miguel Díaz-Canel re-elected President of the Republic of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez was elected this Wednesday for a second term as President of the Republic of Cuba during the Constitutive Session of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) in its 10th Legislature, held at the Convention Palace in Havana.



With the favorable vote of 97.66 percent of the total number of deputies currently in the Parliament, Díaz-Canel Bermúdez was ratified, who will be accompanied in his functions by Salvador Valdés Mesa, in the position of Vice President of the Republic, with 93.4 percent of the votes.

At the proposal of Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, it was agreed that both leaders, when the legislative body meets, will occupy seats in the presidency.



According to the Constitution of the Republic - proclaimed in 2019 -, the President is the Head of State and may hold office for up to two consecutive terms, after which he cannot hold office again.



Among his functions are representing the State and directing its general policy; issuing presidential decrees and other provisions, participating in his own right in the meetings of the Council of State, among other powers assigned to him by the Constitution and the laws.

The Vice President, on the other hand, performs the duties delegated or designated by the President.



The proposals to fill these positions were preceded by a broad consultation process carried out by the National Nominations Commission with all deputies, who were asked to submit their proposals in writing, without identifying the identity of the proposer.



Díaz-Canel Bermúdez was elected as President of the Republic, on October 10, 2019, by the same Parliament in its IX Legislature, and during his work he has promoted the government management system based on science and innovation and integrated work with the territories.

The also First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba has experienced as Head of State the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis derived from it, as well as unfortunate events and natural disasters that have occurred in Cuba in recent years.