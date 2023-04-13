Cuban field hockey aims to remain Central America’s No. 1





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Cuban hockey players of both sexes are working hard in Havana with a view to maintaining regional supremacy in the 24th Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023, to which end the women will train in Spain and the men in Chile and Argentina in May.



“The purpose is that both teams are in optimal shape for the Central American Games, also with the support of the vice-president of the International Field Hockey Federation and president of the Pan American Federation, Alberto Budeisky, who recently visited Cuba,” said Alex Hernández Gómez, president of the Cuban Federation.



The head coaches of the two teams remarked that the players are engaged in a special preparation that includes technical-tactical work in order to have a good performance in the Games and win the Central American title again this year.