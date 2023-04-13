Cuba recalls 2002 siege of its embassy in Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez recalled the siege of the Cuban Embassy in Venezuela during the failed coup d'état against President Hugo Chávez Frías 21 years ago and stressed that the courage, dignity and love of our peoples continue to win battles despite all hateful attempts against them.



Díaz-Canel shared on Twitter a message of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro stating that the siege of the Cuban embassy went down in the history of the American continent as the most barbaric expression of fascist intolerance and reminding the unpatriotic sectors that their arrogance will never destroy the friendship between both nations.



Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla also ratified the unbreakable ties between Cuba and Venezuela and praised the Cuban diplomats whose dignity and patriotism resisted the attack on April 12, 2002 of right-wing extremists gathered in front of the Cuban Embassy who destroyed vehicles, cut off the building electricity and water service and threatened the Cubans inside.