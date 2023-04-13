Prime Minister lays down priorities for law practice in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) In his speech at the annual assembly to review the successes and failures of the Ministry of Justice (MINJUS) and its plans for 2023, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz urged the Cuban legal community to work harder for the benefit of more agile and transparent services to the population.



Marrero Cruz underscored a number of priorities, including the reinforcement of educational work to expand people’s legal culture, the digitalization of legal services, and stronger requirements related to the discipline, sensitivity and professional ethics of Cuban law practitioners.



He also stressed the need to ensure the proper implementation and control of the new regulations approved in Cuba and to reduce as much as possible the number of formalities that people frequently have to cope with.



In view of the recent ruling of the High Court of England and Wales not recognizing the vulture fund CFR I Limited as Cuba’s creditor, Marrero praised the performance, commitment and adherence to the truth of the Cuban representatives during the trial and warned that MINJUS should deal with any vulnerability, aware that the enemies of the Revolution will use every mistake to try to discredit the socialist project.