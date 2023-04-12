Prime Minister highlights May Day celebrations





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) “All of Cuba is getting ready for the proletariat’s May Day celebration, when we will pour our hands and hearts on the Homeland,” Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz remarked today.



He assured that the country will also celebrate the victory of the March 26 elections, in which 75.87% of the citizens voted to elect the 470 deputies to the National Assembly of People's Power.



Marrero’s message on Twitter reads.



“Compatriots, we call on the workers and the people to pour hands and hearts on the Homeland, which means more work, unity and commitment to improve and keep advancing the huge work of the Revolution for equity and social justice, and we will still deal with great challenges with the endless firmness and conviction that we will achieve victory and make a better Cuba together.



Long live May Day!



Long live Fidel and Raúl!



To victory always!”