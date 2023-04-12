Cuba reiterates its demands for a regular migration





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Cuba will reiterate today in Washington, during the migration talks with the United States, its demands for an end to incentives for irregular emigration and the reinstatement of non-immigrant visa services, Minister of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla wrote on Twitter in reference to U.S. policies such as the blockade, additional stifling measures, and the privileged treatment of Cubans who enter that country illegally.



The Cuban delegation, headed by MINREX deputy minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío, will raise key issues of concern to the Cuban government as yet unresolved, such as the system of incentives that encourage the irregular emigration of Cubans.



This round of talks will also serve to denounce the political asylum granted to the hijacker of an airplane, a decision in clear violation of the U.S.-Cuba migratory agreements that constitutes a danger to aviation security in both countries.