Visit of the Secretariat of the Cuban Party's Central Committee begins in central province





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Apr 11 (ACN) The integral visit of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and its auxiliary structure began today in Villa Clara at the Sugar Cane Research Institute (INICA by its Spanish acronym), located in the municipality of Ranchuelo.



Felix Duarte Ortega, member of the Secretariat and head of the Agrifood Department, shared with a group of scientists and producers in order to verify the main lines of development of the enterprise.



One of the alternatives to be carried out in order to achieve greater productivity is to increase the yields of the grass, based on the application of experimental research that will later be taken to agricultural extensionism, said the leader.



The sugarcane sector maintains its commitment to contribute to the self-sufficiency of the communities, and the social responsibility of commercializing the products in the company's environment, for which reason it must work to achieve better results, he said.



Aydiloide Bernal Villegas, PhD in Science and a worker at the center, said that the institution guarantees the seed necessary for planting sugarcane, its leading crop, and other crops such as plantain, banana, malanga, pumpfruit and protein and fodder plants (thitonea, cratilia, moringa) for livestock feed.



He indicated that, along with the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, they are working to obtain transgenic jaranu, and are awaiting the biological safety permit to take the 30 lines they have to the company and incorporate them into the production of seeds.



The study of the soils of several strategic points of the province and the constant work for the genetic improvement of sugarcane and other vitroplants are part of the productive strategies of the organism, said Irenaldo Delgado Mora, director of the institution.



It markets with all forms of economic management in the country, scientific and technical services, products and technologies of high added value, including technical advice, feasibility studies, knowledge management, biotechnology projects, and production of vitroplants and seedlings, fertilization, irrigation and drainage.