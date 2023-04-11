Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Cuban Party begins visits around the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 11 (ACN) The comprehensive visits of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba(CCPCC by its Spanish acronym) and its auxiliary structure have begun, said Roberto Morales Ojeda, secretary of Organization of the CC PCC, on Twitter.



The official indicated that the tours will begin in the provinces of Cienfuegos and Villa Clara (both in Central Cuba), and will last until Thursday and Friday of this week, respectively.



Topics such as the economic battle, ideological work, the internal life of the Party, cadre policy and attention to young people will focus the exchanges during the coming days, he added.



On the same social network, Maryde Fernandez Lopez, first secretary of the PCC in Cienfuegos, assured that the next days will be to show what progress is being made and what the challenges to be overcome are.



Miguel Colina Rodriguez, first secretary of the PCC in Villa Clara, defined this time of work as moments of exchange and learning that will allow perfecting the attention to the agreements of the Eighth Congress of the PCC, the youth and the actors of the economy.