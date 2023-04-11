Cuban convention on earth sciences begins work sessions today





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 11 (ACN) The 10th Cuban Convention of Earth Sciences and its Exhibition of Products, New Technologies and Services for Geosciences are in its first day of deliberations today, at the Havana Convention Center.



The oral sessions deal with regional geology and coincide with the 9th Symposium on Geological Risks, Coastal Processes and Seismicity, as well as special topics of Geophysics, according to the program of the Organizing Committee.



Among the priorities of the day are the debates on Mining Technical Services. Responsible Mining and Environment, Exploitation of satellite technologies and Databases for Geosciences.



In addition, Geomatics applied to the study of the environment and resource estimation, Applications of Mathematical Models and algorithms, software and hardware for Geosciences, and Oil and Gas Exploration.



Delegates from Angola, Australia, Colombia, Cuba, France, Haiti, Mexico, Peru, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, United States, United States and Uruguay, among others, are attending the event.