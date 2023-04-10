Cuba recalls the creation of the Cuban Revolutionary Party





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 10 (ACN) We commemorate today the proclamation of the Cuban Revolutionary Party (PRC), Jose Marti's magna work of unity to make the Necessary War and the dreamed Republic, said today on Twitter, Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba(PCC by its Spanish acronym) and president of the country.



The president recalled the creation of that political organization in April 1892, on the 23rd anniversary of the Guaimaro Constitution, the first of the Republic in Arms.



Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of Cuba, recalled both historical events, a genuine expression of the nation on the road to a free Cuba.



Speaking about the anniversary, Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC, assured that the unity around the PRC, founded to group all those who were willing to fight for a free and sovereign homeland, continues to be the essence and major force of the current PCC.



The PRC was officially constituted on April 10, 1892 with the aim of organizing, directing and carrying out the Necessary War (1895-1898) in the search for viable organizational forms, capable of overcoming the obstacles that conditioned the failures in previous struggles.



Marti characterized this organization as the great public work that it was, the most wise and generous of the Cuban soul.