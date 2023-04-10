Cuban FM held talks with his Swiss counterpart





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 10 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, exchanged views today in Havana with Ignazio Cassis, head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, who is on an official visit to Cuba.



During the talks, Rodriguez Parrilla said that both nations have historically maintained harmonious, respectful and mutually enriching relations.



We recognize the fruitful ties in the cultural, academic, scientific and economic-commercial fields, as well as the advantages and potential still to be developed between the two countries, as well as the role of Switzerland in representing Cuban interests in third countries, an action that contributed to the development of the ties of Cuba in the European and multilateral spheres, the Cuban diplomat said.



On the Swiss side, Cassis noted that this visit will serve to learn first-hand about the current Cuban situation and exchange with the government on possible ways of working together for future benefits.



The Swiss official arrived in Havana on Saturday on an official visit, which is the first one by a federal counselor of that country to Cuba, and it is part of the delegation's tour of the region, which also includes the United States and Mexico.