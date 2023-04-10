Cuba marks the anniversary of the founding of children's daycare centers





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 10 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, marked today the 62nd anniversary of the founding of the Children's Day Care Centers in the country.



Happy birthday, heartfelt thanks to educators in a crucial stage in the lives of our children, said the Cuban leader on Twitter.



On the occasion of the date, Diaz-Canel recalled the legacy of Vilma Espin (1930-2007), founder and guide of these institutions that became essential for Cuban women and families.



Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz sent in a tweet congratulations to the education professionals who work in these centers and keep alive one of the most genuine and noble works of our Revolution.



On the same social network, Teresa Amarelle Boue, secretary general of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC by its Spanish acronym), recalled the fact that it was based on the political will of the nascent Revolution to respond to the educational and health needs of children, as well as to transform the low presence of women in the formal labor market.



A work of infinite love are the children's day care centers, which with Vilma's encouragement and love were born 62 years ago, stated Aylin Alvarez Garcia, first secretary of the National Committee of the Young Communist League.



On April 10, 1961 the first three children's day care centers were officially opened in Cuba, Camilo Cienfuegos, Ciro Frias and Fulgencio Oroz, inaugurated in Havana thanks to the ideas of the heroine of the Sierra Maestra, Vilma Espin, who at the head of the FMC put into practice multiple initiatives to raise funds.