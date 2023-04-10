Cuba recalls the proclamation of the current Constitution of the Republic





HAVANA, cUBA, Apr 10 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, evoked today the proclamation of the new Constitution of the Republic of Cuba, this day of 2019.



On April 10, 2019, in a historic session of Parliament, 150 years after the Guaimaro Constitution, our current Magna Carta was proclaimed, after a profound democratic process where our people were the true constituents, Lazo Hernandez stated in a message published by the Assembly on Twitter.



He added that since then, work has been carried out to comply with its precepts through the implementation of the approved legislative schedule.



Lazo Hernandez assured that the Constitution is part of our history of struggle, as a continuity of the Cuban Revolution.



On June 2, 2018, the National Assembly of People's Power agreed to initiate the process of Constitutional Reform and created a Commission composed of 33 deputies to prepare the preliminary draft of the new Constitution of the Republic.



The Constitution is proclaimed in an Extraordinary Session of the National Assembly of People's Power, on April 10, 2019, at the Convention Center in Havana, after being submitted to a popular referendum in February of that year.