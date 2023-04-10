YouTube channel Europe honors workers dead in power plant in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 10 (ACN) The Europe Channel for Cuba paid tribute to the two workers who died as a result of the collapse inside the fireplace of the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant, in Matanzas(western Cuba), last Friday.



In its Sunday broadcast, through the YouTube platform, the channel created in 2020, transmitted its condolences to the Cuban government and people for what happened, as well as its accompaniment to the personnel of the plant, Prensa Latina reported.



The text referred that the hosts Jose Antonio Toledo and Patricia Perez, recalled that four workers were trapped in the accident, two of them were rescued and two died, Alexis Bernardo Labrada Junco and Lazaro Frank Montero Pita.



Once again, all eyes and hearts of those of us who love Cuba are turned towards Matanzas, they pointed out during the broadcast.



Europe for Cuba acknowledged the efforts made by hundreds of people, including firefighters, rescuers and health professionals, who immediately went to the site of the accident.