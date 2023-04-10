Cuban Convention on Earth Sciences kicks off today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 10 (ACN) Experts from 15 countries are attending the opening today of the 10th Cuban Convention on Earth Sciences (GEOCIENCIAS 2023), to be held until next Friday at the Havana Convention Center.



The agenda includes the opening of an Exhibition of Products, New Technologies and Services for Geosciences, informed exclusively to the Cuban News Agency the Master of Science Kenya Nuñez Cambra, president of the National Executive Bureau of the Cuban Society of Geology, main promoter of the multiple meeting.



There was also the presentation of awards to institutions and personalities of the sector, as well as the presentation of the annual 2022 Antonio Calvache Dorado Award (1893-1984), Cuban geologist and mining engineer who carried out numerous researches in his specialty and discovered new types of minerals.



The first lecture will be given by PhD. Stanley C. Finney, Secretary General of the International Union of Geological Sciences of the United States, under the title "The Anthropocene Epoch or the Anthropocene Event".



According to the program, very specialized events will be taking place, among them the 8th Cuban Oil and Gas Congress, on exploration and production in deep water areas in the Gulf of Mexico and Northern Cuba.