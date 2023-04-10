Díaz-Canel evokes heroism of April 9 strike





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 9 (ACN) Through his official Twitter account, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez paid tribute to the martyrs of the April 9 strike who fought to overthrow the tyranny of Fulgencio Batista and, he said, did not fall in vain.



On April 9, Cuba commemorates the 65th anniversary of the revolutionary General Strike, organized by the 26th of July Movement and aimed at unleashing a large-scale movement to overthrow the Batista dictatorship.



Although the action failed to achieve the expected success, its example left valuable experiences to the revolutionary movement and constituted a true display of heroism.