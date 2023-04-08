Cuban and Venezuelan Youth Organization Sign Cooperation Accord





Havana, April 7 (ACN) Cuba´s Young Communist League (UJC) and Venezuela´s United Socialist Party Youth organization (JPSUV) signed a cooperation accord in Havana to further strengthen bonds of friendship between the two nations and organizations.



UJC first secretary Aylin Alvarez and JPSUV general secretary Grecia Colmenares penned the document establishing initiatives to advance dialog, communication and mutual learning.



The youths must be the essence of renovation and for this we must develop revolutionary ideas and values by our own means, said the Venezuelan youth leader.



Meanwhile, Allvarez thanked the presence of the Venezuelan delegation at commemorations for the 61 birthday of the Cuban youth organization and for the 62 anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneer Children Organization.



The two sides recalled the legacies of heroes Simon Bolivar and Jose Marti which are the basis of the new generations, along the ideas of the historic leaders Hugo Chavez and Fidel Castro.