Cuba Favors Agricultural Relations with the United States





Havana, April 7 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez ratified his government interest and willingness to maintain and expand relations with the United States in agriculture.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez said he met with US farmers and businessmen who came to Cuba for the 4th US-Cuba Agricultural Conference, and he thanked the visitors for their contribution to overcome hurdles hindering relations between the two nations.



The forum, which ran April 4-6, favored the exchange of experience and let the visitors learn about business and foreign investment opportunities in Cuban agriculture.



Participants from both countries addressed the advantages to invest on the island and the challenges posed by the stiffened US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.