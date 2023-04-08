All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Chimney Wall Collapses at Cuban Power Plant



Matanzas, April 7 (ACN) Cuban firefighters and rescue teams are hard at work at the Antonio Guiteras power plant in this central province after a column of the plant´s chimney collapsed on Friday.

Local media reports on Friday afternoon said that two of four workers doing maintenance actions inside the chimney at the moment of the collapse were rescued and taken to the local Faustino Perez hospital with no danger for their lives.

Local government and Communist Party authorities travelled to the area of the accident.

