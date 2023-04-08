Premier Calls for More Efficient Management of Water Resources





Havana, April 6 (ACN) The implementation of a more efficient management of water resources resorting to alternative solutions is a priority for the Cuban Water Resources Institute this year, said Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz.



During the annual meeting on the performance of the institute, the Premier said the sector is crucial to guarantee the quality of life of the people and he went on to urged for the strengthening of the institution structure in order to improve the government performance in that sense.



The Premier also addressed the need to keep up research on climate change and land salinization to learn about their impact on the water sector and take relevant measures.



The Prime Minister also insisted in advancing investment and attending to the concerns of the people.





Meanwhile, the president of the Institute Antonio Rodriguez said they are dealing with the problems facing vulnerable and social y complex communities by providing alternative solutions in order to respond to the people’s concerns.



Joel Queipo, member of the Communist Party Central Committee Secretariat and head of the Party’s Economy-Production Department, acknowledged the work of the Institute and stressed the positive technical capacity of the experts.



Participants at the meeting made a priority plan for this year which includes the recovery of potable water reservoir capacities, the increase in water pipe infrastructure hooked to aqueducts and sewage, the work in priority communities and the solution of people’s concerns.



The meeting was also presided over by Ines Maria Chapman, Cuban deputy prime minister.