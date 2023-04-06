Cuba condemns validity of the Mallory Memorandum





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) On the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the enactment of the Mallory Memorandum, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, condemned today the validity of this document in the policy of the US government against the island.



On Twitter, the foreign minister described the U.S. actions as inhumane, of maximum pressure and economic choking that disregards the universal call to put an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade it maintains against Cuba.



Rodriguez Parrilla assured that the U.S. is failing in its attempt to subjugate a sovereign nation, a bastion of dignity and creative resistance.



On April 6, 1960 Lester D. Mallory (1904-1994), while serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Inter-American Affairs, recommended a secret State Department memorandum to incite disillusionment and discouragement in Cuba.



"The majority of Cubans support Castro...the only foreseeable way to detract from his internal support is by disenchantment and dissatisfaction arising from economic malaise and material difficulties...every possible means must be rapidly employed to weaken the economic life of Cuba...a course of action which, being as skillful and discreet as possible, will achieve the greatest advances in depriving Cuba of money and supplies, to reduce its financial resources and real wages, to bring about hunger, despair, and the overthrow of the Government."