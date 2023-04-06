Over 3,000 irregular migrants have been returned to Cuba this year





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) today returned 47 irregular migrants, in operation number 32, to total 3,045 Cubans returned from different countries in the area so far this year.



On Tuesday, 36 men, seven women and four girls were returned, most of them from Matanzas and Villa Clara (western and central Cuba), who were involved in three illegal departures from the country and were intercepted by U.S. authorities.



Three of the citizens were on probation for the fulfillment of criminal sanctions at the time of leaving the country illegally, and will be placed at the disposal of the corresponding courts for the revocation of this benefit.



Cuban authorities reiterate their commitment to regular, safe and orderly migration and warn about the danger and life-threatening conditions posed by illegal departures from the country by sea, as well as the irresponsibility of involving minors in them.