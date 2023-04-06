Swiss Federal Councilor to Visit Cuba





Havana, April 5 (ACN) . Ignazio Cassis, Federal Councilor for Foreign Affairs of Switzerland will pay an official visit to Cuba on April 8th which includes talks with Cuban authorities and other activities of interest.



Cassis’ visit will wind up April 12th, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Cuba and Switzerland marked in 2022 the 120th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations. The European country has maintained an official office in Havana since 1918.



Cuba has reiterated its willingness to keep strengthening bilateral bonds of friendship and cooperation with the Swiss people and government.