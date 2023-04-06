Cuban President Addresses Regional Presidential Summit





Havana, April 5 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and Cuban President took part at the Latin American and Caribbean Presidential Summit by favoring trade of consumer goods, drop tariffs and other non-tariff barriers and use Barter Trade.



According to the Twitter account of Cuban deputy foreign minister Josefina Vidal, the head of state called to promote the exchange of basic services and cooperation to increase food production.



Other ideas targeted the use of production and industrial capacities already installed to contribute to other countries and promote technology transfer to boost food production.



The Cuban President also suggested to assist maritime and air transportation and to expand to other countries of the region the proposals stemming from the Summit. He offered the Cuban experience in healthcare.



The Presidential Summit was called by Mexico to coordinate actions towards joint solutions to the current high prices of food and inflation, which affect the basic basket, services and other consumer goods in this part of the world.