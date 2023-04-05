All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba and Colombia hold Inter-Chancellery Meeting



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 5 (ACN) The city of Bogotá hosted Cuba and Colombia’s first Inter-Chancellery Meeting about press, communication and cultural relations.

As reported by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its website, the exchange took place in a fraternal atmosphere in which the participants socialized good practices and reviewed possible ways of cooperation.

During the dialogue, the parties discussed the importance of promoting digital diplomacy, increasing the generation of contents, working with the press and promoting cultural diplomacy.

