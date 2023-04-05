Canadian donation benefits Cuban vaccine cold chain





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 4 (ACN) The National Health System strengthens its vaccine storage and distribution capacity thanks to 321 refrigerators donated by the government of Canada in cooperation with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).



Dr. José Moya Medina, PAHO representative in Cuba, remarked that the said WHO-prequalified equipment stem from a cooperation program between Canada and 25 countries in the Americas and will reinforce COVID-19 vaccination in the Island.



Upon delivery, François Picard, head of Cooperation of the Canadian Embassy in Cuba, said that his country has provided 50 million Canadian dollars to PAHO to bring COVID-19 vaccines to populations in situations of vulnerability in the Americas. Of this amount, 1.3 million were allocated to Cuba.



Picard pointed out that, since disease knows no borders, COVID has fueled inequality and tampered with development plans in the region, which calls for a coordinated global response with emphasis on equal access to vaccines, tests and treatments. He also praised the efforts and results of the Cuban health system in tackling the pandemic by developing its own vaccines.