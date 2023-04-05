Canadian Ambassador Stresses Business Potential in Eastern Cuba





Holguin, April 4 (ACN) Canada’s ambassador to Cuba John Geoffrey Gartshore stressed on Tuesday the business potential of this Eastern Cuban province, during the opening of the 16th Expo Holguin 2023 Trade Fair, which has Canada as its guest of honor country.



Geoffrey underscored relations between the two governments in the fields of mining, healthcare, science, renewable energy and tourism.



He also stressed efforts to strengthen bilateral links with Holguin province in the development of new private companies, led by women, one of the priorities of the Canadian government.



Meanwhile, the director of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce Antonio Luis Carricarte stressed the need to further boost bilateral links in mining, hotel management and business alliances between the public and private sectors.



Carricarte also underscored local values in the areas of culture, traditions, crafts, tourism, and other attractions to set up new commercial relations with the Dominican Republic, Panama and Spain, three countries invited to the fair.



The event is being attended by state-run and private companies and it’s sponsored by the Cuban Chamber of Commerce and the Foreign Trade Ministry.