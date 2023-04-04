New Cuban Ambassador Presents Credentials at United Nations







Havana, April 3 (ACN) Deputy Foreign Minister Gerardo Penalver Portal presented his credentials to the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador, and permanent representative of Cuba at the New York-based world organization.



Upon receiving ambassador Penalver’s credentials, Guterres conveyed Greetings to President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Army General Raul Castro, according the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.



Meanwhile, Penalver thanked Guterres for his support in the drawing up of the Cuban Report on the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the island. He also expressed the UN Secretary General Cuba’s support of preparations for the Summit of the Future, an initiative led by Guterres, and of his position and vision about the necessity for a reform of the international financial system.



As to the Cuban chair of the Group of 77 plus China, the island’s diplomat thanked Guterres for his remarks about the leading by the island of all tasks of the important group in 2023. He also hand in a letter by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez appointing Cuban outgoing permanent representative at the UN, Pedro Luis Pedroso, as ad-hoc representative for the coordination of the chair of the Group of 77 plus China.



Guterres congratulated the two Cuban diplomats for their new positions and offered full cooperation of his secretariat and himself with different negotiating processes, diplomatic actions and events which must be coordinated and presided over by Cuba this year as chair of the G-77 plus China.