Blaze Controlled after Affecting Homes in Town South of Havana





Havana, April 3 (ACN) A fire that broke out overnight in the Batabano town, in the Mayabeque province, south of Havana, was controlled early on Monday by Cuban firefighters.



The blaze was completely extinguished by six am Monday after the firefighters and rescue teams fought it for about two hours.



Major damage was inflicted in several homes. An investigation into the event is underway, though it presumably was caused by power shortcuts.



Batabano is a municipality in the south-eastern portion of the Mayabeque province. Its territory includes a large coastal swamp covered by mangroves. It also has large fertile lands and the main fishing port and community in the southern coast of Mayabeque. Fishing and agriculture are the main economic activities in Batabano.











