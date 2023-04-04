Cubans Researchers Develop Agricultural Projects





Havana, April 3 (ACN) Havana’s Alejandro Humbold Institute for Tropical Agriculture Research (INIFAT) is currently developing projects to boost the island’s agricultural potential through a program in the preservation of plant and animal species in the locality of Zapata Swamp, western Matanzas province.



INIFAT development director Noel Arozarena Daza told ACN stressed the participation of the local Flora and Fauna Enterprise in the project through the preservation and production of biodiversity in the territory, and its further use in accordance with the food habits and social practice of the local community.



The executive said that his institute also expects to develop urban agriculture along with fish farming as specific activity associated to projects related to organic gardening. The Institute is also involved in the production of mushrooms in an effort to introduce the as part of the people’s culture.



Noel Arozarena also referred to a personnel training project in agriculture and added that it is crucial to develop food production based on the adaptation of knowledge management initiatives.