Cuba ratifies call for Cuban Convention on Earth Sciences





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 3 (ACN) The Cuban Society of Geology reiterated its national and international call to the 10th Cuban Convention of Earth Sciences (GEOCIENCIAS 2023), to be held April 10-14 at the Havana Convention Center.



The meeting includes an Exhibition of Products, New Technologies and Services for Geosciences, reported exclusively to the Cuban News Agency the Master of Science Kenya Nuñez Cambra, president of the National Executive Bureau of the group.



According to the program, there will also be a considerable number of highly specialized events, among them the 8th Cuban Oil and Gas Congress, on exploration and production in deep water areas in the Gulf of Mexico and northern Cuba.



It contemplates exploratory initiatives in folded and ridged belts in general and in Cuba's in particular, heavy oil production in reservoirs with carbonate reservoirs, Cuba's reservoirs and heavy oil technology.



Likewise, its treatment, transportation and refining, horizontal and long reach drilling technology, exploitation and use of accompanying gas, biotechnology and environmental protection in the oil industry, and development and application of porous media in Geosciences.



The experience of previous similar events, she assured, demonstrates the possibilities of participation of Cuban and foreign firms promoting equipment and accessories for the geosciences, with great business opportunities.