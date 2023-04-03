Cuban leader praises joint venture with China





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 2 ACN) Cuba's deputy prime minister Jorge Luis Perdomo praised the results of Biotech Pharma (BPL), a biotechnological joint venture with China to manufacture and market the humanized monoclonal antibody Nimotuzumab, made in Cuba and used to treat nasopharyngeal cancer.



During a visit to the company's facilities in Beijing, the leader described it as one of the most important projects of cooperation between both countries and stated his confidence in its future success, based on BPL’s achievements since it was established in 2005, as he mentioned in his recent meetings with China National Development and Reform Commission Chairman Zheng Shanjie and National Health Commission Vice Chairman Zeng Yixin.



BPL president Bai Xianhong informed the Cuban official about the progress of the joint venture, its short- and medium-term goals, and the ongoing studies on the medical uses of the internationally recognized Nimotuzumab, which the company supplied to Cuba during the pandemic.



On her end, Mayda Mauri, first vice president of BioCubaFarma, valued as positive the work of another two Cuban-Chinese joint ventures and of the scientific laboratories opened as part of the Sino-Cuban cooperation agreements in biotechnology.