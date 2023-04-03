Cuban trade unions convene May Day parade





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 2 (ACN) With the slogan: “For the Homeland, our hands and hearts”, the Cuban Trade Unions (CTC) called for a large-scale mobilization on May 1st to celebrate International Workers' Day by showing their unconditional support to the Revolution and Socialism, as they proved at the polls in March 26th national elections.



Call for May Day



The CTC calls for a massive day of mobilization to celebrate International Workers' Day with the slogan “For the Homeland, Our Hands and Hearts”.



Just a few days ago the Cuban people proved at the polls their firm and unconditional support for the Revolution and Socialism. The united vote, a strategy bequeathed to us by the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, was a colossal victory that made it clear that we are still united and fighting with self-reliance to overcome the obstacles that hinder the progress of our development plans.



We will commemorate May Day in the midst of the longest, hardest and multidimensional economic war ever waged on Cuba, on a day marked by the constant search for solutions to everything that builds efficiency to improve economic performance, make the most of our productive reserves, recover our industrial capacities and provide more goods and services, mainly food, in order to import less and export more. At the same time, we will take action against the high and speculative prices that affect directly our purchasing power.



The celebration of the world proletariat will be dedicated to the heroism of the Cuban people and their role in and commitment to the consolidation of the Socioeconomic Model of Socialist Development that we are constructing.



We will organize spirited parades and rallies in our squares, towns and workplaces, where the working class together with our students, peasants, soldiers, youth and all the people will express their joy and demand the end of the intensified economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the government of the United States, as well as the removal of Cuba from the spurious list of state sponsors of terrorism.



We will pay tribute to those who set an example for us with their ideas and actions, inspired by the 170th anniversary of the birth of our National Hero José Martí, the 145th anniversary of the unyielding Protest of Baraguá, the 70th anniversary of the assault on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks, and the 95th birthday of the Heroic Guerrilla. These anniversaries become essence and inspiration, lights and reasons that extol the Homeland’s history.



The teachings of Lázaro Peña, Jesús Menéndez, José María Pérez, Alfredo López, Aracelio Iglesias, and other union leaders will be there as permanent symbols of our working class, and we wave the flags of solidarity with the international labor union movement and workers worldwide who are exploited and discriminated against as a result of the crisis of the capitalist system and its neoliberal policies.



Compatriots, we call on the workers and the people to give their hands and hearts to the Homeland, which means more work, unity and commitment to improve and keep advancing the immense work of equity and social justice of the Revolution as we cope with great challenges with the endless firmness and conviction that we will achieve victory by making a better Cuba.



Long live May Day!



Long live Fidel and Raúl!



To victory always!”