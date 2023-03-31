Democracy summit showed US isolation, Cuban FM asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, said today that the recent Summit for Democracy is a sign of the international moral isolation of the United States, its host.



On Twitter, the Cuban foreign minister commented that the event, held on March 29 and 30, was selective and virtual, as virtual as the U.S. democracy itself, and wondered whether demagogic guidelines had been dictated.



Specialists maintain that the main objective of the meeting, called by the United States through its Department of State, was to recover the credibility of that country's democracy.



The lack of prestige in that aspect is reflected in the growing levels of popular discontent among the U.S. population with the functioning of democracy; and the incidents surrounding the assault on the Capitol, the seat of Congress, on January 6, 2021, as referred to in an article by economist and journalist Atilio Borón, published in Cubadebate.