Diaz-Canel attends important meeting of Cuban Workers Federation





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) With the presence of Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, the Plenary Session of the National Council of the Cuban Workers' Federation (CTC by its Spanish acronym) is taking place today in Havana.



The meeting, held at the headquarters of the trade union organization, with the aim of checking the fulfillment of the agreements approved in the previous meeting, to present the report on the management of the CTC Secretariat during the period, to strengthen the structure and to launch the call for the celebration in Cuba of May 1st, International Workers' Day.



It was also attended by members of the Political Bureau of the Party Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization, and Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, Secretary General of the CTC, among others.