Cuban Deputy Premier on Working Visit to China





Havana, March 30 (ACN) Cuban deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Perdomo kicked off a working visit to China aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in the areas of telecommunications, digital television, cybersecurity, biotechnology and health.



The Deputy Premier held talks with Jin Zhuanglong, I.T. and Industry Minister on projects and actions to develop telecommunication infrastructure in Cuba. Perdomo also met with Luo Zhaohui, president of the Chinese Agency for International Cooperation for Development as part of accords reached by the president of Cuba and China.



During a visit to China National Health Commission, the Cuban official met with Zeng Yixin vice-president of that entity on the actions aimed at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the development and registration of biopharmaceuticals, joint work of regulatory entities and medical cooperation.



The Cuban deputy Prime Minister also met with members of the State Mission and Students in China to update them about the reality of Cuba and his visit.